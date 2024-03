(WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 71-year-old with bipolar schizophrenia.

Police say Flemming Lane Jr. was last seen leaving his home near 8 Mile and Beech on March 16.

He is described as a Black male, about 5’9” and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie with a blue Lions logo, and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.