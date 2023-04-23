Southfield police searching for missing man with traumatic brain injury

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department requests help locating a missing man last seen this morning.

Sultan Humaidan Faraj, 47, was last seen on April 23 at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the area of Lahser and Civic Center Drive in Southfield.

Faraj is a male and is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

He has a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes, no facial hair and may not be wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and gray pants.

Police say Faraj suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sultan Faraj is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.