Southfield police searching for missing teen last seen Friday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Lauryn Watson, 13, of Southfield was last seen on January 27 at approximately 8:49 p.m. in Southfield when she left home and has not been seen since.

Watson, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 146 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, light brown complexion and was last seen wearing purple rectangle shaped glasses, a grey sweatshirt, grey jogging pants, a black and white patchwork jacket, and white adidas shoes with black stripes.

Police say, Watson left her home Friday after an argument with her mother.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lauryn Watson, contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

