Southfield police seeking missing teen girl last seen Saturday

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southfield Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Lamyya Milton, 14, of Southfield, was last seen at a friend’s house in the city of Southfield on February 25 when she left the residence after getting into an argument with her mother.

Milton is a black female and is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has long black braids with blonde ends and was last seen wearing a white and tan hoodie, black leggings, and black Ugg boots.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lamyya Milton, contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500 and reference case 23-6316.

