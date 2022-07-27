SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Southfield Public Schools Board of Education has approved placing a Capital Facilities Bond Proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot.

According to Southfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Martin-Green, Ph.D, voter approval of the bond will allow facilities upgrades and improvements across the school district.

The multi-phase proposal would take approximately 10 years to complete and focuses on five key areas:

To right-size the school district to match current student enrollment

To transition from neighborhood school to Educational Pathways

To expand the Southfield High School Arts and Technology program

To expand gifted and talented program opportunities throughout the school district

To expand community use of school facilities



According to Ashanti L. Bland, school board president, the proposal will require a $3.26 million increase for a total $345 million.

"I believe this is a sound, fiscally responsible proposal that will allow completion of all projects at a cost of .93 cents per day for the average Southfield homeowner. To reduce bond interest costs, the bonds will be sold in three series- 2023, 2026, and 2029", Bland said in a statement. "Voter approval of the Capital Facilities Bond Proposal will affect every Southfield student, school facility, and community member. In short, we can continue moving Southfield Public Schools forward and protect the investment our community has made in our schools."

Martin-Green states that informing the community about the bond proposal is a priority.

"We want to make sure members of our community understand the ballot proposal and that all of their questions are answered before the November 8 election," Martin-Green said in a statement.

Registered votes can vote at the polls on Election Day or after Sept. 29 through Election Day by absentee ballot.

