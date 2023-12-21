Southfield Rd. construction in Ecorse, Lincoln Park to begin in January, last through 2024

Construction on Southfield Road in Ecorse and Lincoln Park is set to kick off in the new year and last through all of 2024.

According to the Wayne County Department of Public Services, construction is a road rehabilitation project to Southfield Rd. over Ecorse Creek.

It's set to begin on Monday, Jan. 8 and last through the winter of 2024, barring any unforeseen delays or inclement weather.

According to the county, drivers should be prepared for the following detours throughout the construction project:

