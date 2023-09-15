Southwest Detroit Business Association offering guided tours through Mexican Town

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — September is Hispanic Heritage Month!

Beginning on September 19, every Tuesday and Thursday, people can visit Hispanic businesses in southwest Detroit through a guided tour put on by the Southwest Detroit Business Association (SDBA).

“I welcome people to come visit us, visit the neighborhood and learn as much as you can,” Gloria Baiocco, co-owner of Xochi’s Gift Shop.

Baiocco and her mother own Xochi’s gift shop in Mexican Town. The store has been around since the 1980’s and it will be one of the stops on the tour.

“That’s a great idea to have people be shown what we all have to offer and places to go and the new ones and the old ones,” said Baiocco.

The tour will start at the Mexican Town Welcome Center. The group will then head to a few restaurants and shops before ending up at the historic St. Anne Church.

“To us, our Latino culture, religion is super important especially, during Hispanic Heritage Month,” said Laura Chavez, president of SDBA.

“We highlight and celebrate the Latin American cultures and all of the contributions and the history and the vibrancy that we bring.

Chavez says the goal of the tours is to also highlight the diversity within the Detroit Hispanic community. “

"There are 21 Spanish speaking countries, and for us in Southwest Detroit, we’re blessed that we businesses that are Dominican, Puerto Rican, Cuban-American, Mexican American,” said Chavez.

Gloria adding that she hopes after people see what southwest Detroit has to offer, they will continue to support the local businesses.

“I want to keep my dollars here in Detroit, so to see more restaurants, more entertainment, more shopping, I love it,” said Baiocco.

If you would like to participate in the guided tours, you have to register with the Southwest Detroit Business Association. You can visit there website here.

