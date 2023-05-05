Southwest Detroit businesses ready for Cinco de Mayo celebrations this weekend

(WXYZ) — Southwest Detroit's rich culture and cuisine will be on display this weekend as the country celebrates Cinco de Mayo.

Alma Cruz, a proud Mexican-American, said Cinco de Mayo represents the day the Mexican Army defeated the French in the Battle of Puebla, showing perseverance.

"It is essentially about the resilience of people," Cruz said. "I feel like Southwest Detroit embodies that because the migrant families that came and made Southwest Detroit their second home really flourished, so i'ts just that impact of resilience that runs through Detroit.”

The joy for Joel Paddilla is two-fold. He manages El Nacimiento and said this weekend is not only about celebrating his heritage, it provides a helpful boost in business.

"On a regular Friday, we serve 100. On Cinco de Mayo, we are expecting to serve a good 300," he said.

But, even the money can't stop Padilla from stepping away for one hour on Sunday.

"Usually the parade starts around 12, so at that time everybody pauses and goes outside, watches the parade. The parade ends at one and everyone is ready to go again," he said.

Vendors selling authentic Mexican exports will also be showcased during the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Bagley St.

Cruz said that people should just come down and experience it for yourself.

"Its very lively, it’s very loud it is all about food and music. Sure, there are a lot of margaritas and tequila, but it's all about the food and the music," he said.