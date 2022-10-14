Watch Now
SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

In this photo provided by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule approaches the surface of the Atlantic Ocean off Florida for splashdown in a return trip from the International Space Station on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, carrying astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines, Jessica Watkins, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Posted at 6:47 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 18:47:51-04

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday. Wet and windy weather had delayed their homecoming, but finally gave way to favorable conditions.

The three NASA astronauts and one Italian rocketed into orbit in April.

Before checking out of the space station, they said they couldn't wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat pizza and ice cream and take a shower.

SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

