Speakeasy-style bar opening above historic Jacoby's Bar in Downtown Detroit

A new speakeasy-style cocktail lounge is opening on the second floor of the historic Jacoby's Bar in Downtown Detroit's Bricktown neighborhood.

Called Room 1904, the lounge will offer fine cocktails and small bites with a limited seating arrangement and intimate bar experience.

According to the owners, the lounge will also have a personalized absinthe service and world-renowned spirit recommendations from a whisky sommelier.

Jacoby's Bar has been serving up traditional German food and drinks for more than 100 years in Detroit, and has survived through Prohibition, two World Wars and the Great Depression.

According to the owners, Room 1904 will open on Oct. 30 and is taking reservations now.