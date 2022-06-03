Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee after unprecedented spell-off

Harini Logan of San Antonio, Texas is the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

The 14-year-old's victory came after a dramatic night of competition in Washington, D.C.

Harini and Vikram Raju, 12, were the final two spellers standing. Round after round, the two spellers could not capitalize when the other made a mistake.

The judges eventually decided to opt for a spell-off.

Vikram, who attends Aurora Quest K-8 in Colorado, went first in the 90-second lightning round. He spelled 15 words correctly.

Unfazed by Vikram's speed, Harini rattled off 21 words correctly in 90 seconds to be crowned the champion.

Harini will take home more than $50,000 in cash and prizes and the prestigious Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

For his efforts, Vikram earned $25,000. He is also eligible to compete again next year.