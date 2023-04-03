Spike no longer with 'Mojo in the Morning' show

(WXYZ) — Spike, one of the co-hosts of the Mojo in the Morning show on Channel 95.5, is no longer with the show, Mojo announced on Monday.

During the show on Monday, Mojo didn't specifically say what happened, however, he referenced company decisions may have played a role.

Mojo said that everyone has seen things happening with decisions being made by companies these days, and changes being made. "We're not immune to that," he said.

"Spike is no longer on the Mojo in the Morning Show. For over 23 years, Spike has been an intricate part of this radio program," Mojo said.

He then talked about being introduced to Spike while they were putting together the show, and that they spent hours together getting to know each other.

"From the moment I met him, he made me laugh and he made all of you laugh," Mojo said. "I know he is going to do well and I know he has an amazing future ahead of him. I’ve been in this business a long time and I’ve seen a lot of changes made on shows, stations, support staff, and it’s never easy."

According to Radio Insight, there have been layoffs at iHeartMedia around the country including at stations in Chicago, Dallas, Cleveland, Tampa and more. iHeart owns Channel 95.5

Spike later confirmed the news in a Facebook post. He wrote:

"I am no longer on the Mojo In The Morning show. For more than 23 years, it has been a dream come true to entertain you. I never took it for granted. It's with much love that I say THANK YOU for your support. Radio is in my blood so to say I'm going to miss it would be a massive understatement. Although I can't answer questions regarding this change, you can always stay in touch with me here... and if you see me, please say hi!"