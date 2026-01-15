Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spirit adding flights to 5 destinations in the U.S. from Detroit starting in April

(WXYZ) — Spirit Airlines announced this week it is adding flights to five destinations from Detroit Metro Airport starting this Spring.

The flights are a seasonal service that will start in mid-April and are to popular destinations around the United States.

According to Spirit, the flights are:

  • Boston (BOS) - one flight daily starting April 15
  • Charlotte (CLT) - four flights weekly starting April 16
  • Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) - five flights weekly starting April 16
  • Philadelphia (PHL) - one flight daily starting April 15
  • Raleigh (RDU) - four flights weekly starting April 16

We’re bringing back five popular destinations for Motor City travelers to plan a spring getaway,” Spirit VP of Network Planning Andrea Lusso said in a statement. “We’ve been offering exceptional value on travel to our Detroit Guests for decades, and we look forward to providing even more affordable and convenient travel options this year.”

The flights are available for booking now on the Spirit website.

