Spooky events and Detroit sports among things to do this weekend

This weekend kicks off the month of October, which means spooky season is underway across metro Detroit.

Ghosts on the Balcony will transform Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine into a haunted theater the entire month, and spooky short films will be shown during the Detroit International Festival of darkness.

Detroit sports fans can enjoy the Lions, Red Wings and Tigers downtown.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Boathouse Beerfest



Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Belle Isle Boat House at East Picnic Way in Detroit

The fifth-annual event is raising money to restore the Belle Isle Boat House. Those attending can enjoy brews near the river while listening to acoustic live music. More than 150 craft beers, seltzers, ciders and spirits can be enjoyed with food trucks on site.

Detroit International Festival of Darkness



Saturday doors open at 7 p.m.; showtime starts at 8 p.m.

The Narthex at 4103 Cadillac Boulevard in Detroit

Fifteen short films will be shown for about 90 minutes at the Narthex, a reanimated historic 1900s church. Half of the ticket sales will benefit local nonprofit New Path Villages Detroit. The event is for people 18 years old and up.

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks



Sunday 1 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth week of NFL football.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals



Friday 7:30 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Washington Capitals during preseason hockey.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins



Friday 7:10 p.m., Saturday 6:10 p.m. and Sunday 12:10 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

As the Tigers host the Twins, there will be giveaways each day and fireworks Friday night.

Ghosts on the Balcony



Family-friendly haunt (ages 5 to 12) Friday, Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and adult haunt (ages 13 and up) Sunday through Thursday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Birmingham 8 Powered by Emagine at 211 S. Old Woodward Avenue in Birmingham

Starting this weekend, Birmingham 8 will not be showing movies and will instead be transformed back to the Victorian era times. According to Emagine, the historic building is rumored to be haunted. Attendees will follow the story of theatre proprietor Mr. Baldwin, an old caretaker, and “a harrowing tale of murder and the mayhem that followed.” The family-friendly haunt lasts about 30 minutes while the adult haunts are expected to be 60 minutes.

Soirée on the Greenway



Friday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Dequindre Cut Freight Yard at 3019 Orleans Street in Detroit

This masquerade event under the stars will benefit the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, giving an exclusive preview for the Detroit Harvest Fest & Food Truck Rally. The Freight Yard will transform into a mysterious circus with food, refreshments, live performances, interactive fall experiences and carnival games. Also, a new mural will be unveiled in the greenway.

