Sports and Halloween festivities taking over metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It'll be a busy weekend of sports and Halloween festivities in metro Detroit.

The Lions, Pistons and Red Wings are home, and the city of Detroit is hosting a Michigan vs. Michigan State Football Watch Party. There are also family-friendly and adult Halloween events taking place.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D:

Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins



Sunday 1 p.m.

Ford Field at 2000 Brush Street in Detroit

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Miami Dolphins in the eighth week of the NFL season.

Detroit Pistons



Friday 7 p.m. against the Atlanta Hawks; Sunday 6 p.m. against the Golden State Warriors

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons are hosting two teams this weekend, starting with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and then the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild play at Little Caesars Arena Saturday.

Grand Circus Dog Park Howl-O-Ween Costume Party



Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grand Circus Par at 101-157 Witherell Street in Detroit

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is hosting "a howling good time" for dogs and their owners. There will be hot dogs, "pup-kin' spice lattes," games, gifts and treats. Furry friends and their owners can participate in a costume contest with categories of Best Costume, Scariest Costume, Most Creative Costume and Best Pet & Parent Combination. Costume contest participants could win a gift card from Premier Pet Supply.

Fall at the Mall and The Witchypoo Revue



Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall in the Mall; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Witchypoo Revue

Oakland Mall at 412 W. 14 Mile Road in Troy

Oakland Mall is hosting a family-friendly festival with pumpkin decorating, face painting, local food trucks, venders and free apple cider and donuts. The Witchypoo Revue, a Halloween-themed performance troupe, will deliver a free and fun musical performance at Center Court. Kids can wear Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat at participating retail stores after the performance.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Football Game Watch Party



Saturday 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Beacon Park at 1901 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

The city of Detroit will be hosting a watch party as the University of Michigan and Michigan State University football teams face off. The game will be on a big screen in a heated tent. The family-friendly event will feature a live DJ, craft cocktails, craft beer from Lumen Detroit and food. This will be the 115th meeting for the Spartans and the Wolverines.

Night of Living in the D



Saturday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Atwater Brewery at 237 Joseph Campau Street in Detroit

Adults can attend a Halloween party at Atwater Brewery. The best costumes will earn prizes including tickets to see the Detroit Lions, Atwater gift cards, pint glasses and more.

