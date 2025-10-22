Springfield Township Fire Department mourns loss of longtime firefighter

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Springfield Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after Lt. Jonathan Miner died following a traumatic incident at his home.

Officials say the department received a report of an explosion around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday while Miner, 50, was working on a project in his driveway.

"There was a traumatic incident at his house. He was working on a personal project, and that's what he succumbed to... those injuries," Fire Chief Matthew Covey said.

Miner was just about to celebrate 30 years of fire service in November. His closest friends and colleagues are calling the tragedy an unimaginable loss.

Capt. Randy Harless, who described Miner as his best friend, said they had worked together for decades, each inspiring their children to become firefighters.

"I was fortunate enough to make it down to the hospital and be with his family. It was probably one of the toughest things in my career that I've had to deal with," Harless said.

Assistant Chief Matt Strickland shared that he and Miner started on the same day in October 1997, when they were in their early 20s and became instant friends.

"Me and John shared an adrenaline issue. We both live for adrenaline, we were both jokesters. It was kind of a match made right away," Strickland said.

Covey noted that Miner had earned the nickname "Johnny on the Spot" because he was always available to help his neighbors.

"They had a food cart out in front of their house for people to stop and get free canned goods, free food," Covey said.

Colleagues say Miner and his wife did this for about a year during the pandemic to help feed people in need. They also fostered more than 40 kids over the years.

Miner is survived by his wife, three biological kids and four adopted children. Those who knew him say he had a great heart, cared deeply about his community and made the department feel like family.

"We made, years ago, Matt the assistant chief. One of our retired captains, John and myself stood over by that door and we made a pact that if anything happens to us, we'd made sure we'd take care of each other's family — that's been all of our focus," Harless said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. The fire department has created a GoFundMe to help support Miner's family.

