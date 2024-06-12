St. Clair County sheriff warns of new synthetic drug known as Krokodil

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The St. Clair County Drug Task Force is warning of a dangerous new synthetic drug on the streets.

They had their first seizure last week of Desomorphine, which is also known as Krokodil.

Authorities say it's 10 times more powerful than morphine and cheaper than heroin.

Long-term abusers can develop greenish, scaly skin due to thrombosis and damaged blood vessels and soft tissues. It’s street name comes from the side effects that make the skin appear similar to a crocodile’s.

Amputation may also be needed after using the drug that can be deadly.

Krokodil may also be resistant to overdose remedies like Narcan because of its synthetic nature.

“The Drug Task Force adapts with the everchanging climate of drugs within the community, and this is no exception. Members are constantly educating themselves on new drug trends and are committed to educating the community to keep citizens safe. They are doing everything they can do eliminate all sources of Desomorphine, just as in all other illegal controlled substances,” Sheriff Mat King said in a statement.

