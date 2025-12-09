St. Clair Shores resident faces felony charges for alleged school threat

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 20-year-old St. Clair Shores man has been charged with plotting a mass shooting at Masonic Heights Elementary School after police investigated threatening TikTok videos that came to the FBI's attention.

Joel Edwards was arraigned Friday before Judge Joseph Craigen Oster in the 40th District Court on charges of intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, using a computer to commit a crime and felony firearm. Oster set his bond at $5 million.

The investigation began Sept. 13 when the FBI contacted Michigan State Police about TikTok videos allegedly associated with Edwards that expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting. State police then contacted St. Clair Shores police, who conducted a cyberthreat investigation and welfare check.

During the welfare check, police found weapons in Edwards' possession and took him into custody for a mental health evaluation. He has been held at the Macomb County Jail since Sept. 25 after being sentenced for violating a term of his probation.

Parents were not made aware of the alleged plan until after Edwards was arraigned Friday, nearly three months after the initial investigation.

"So it being right here in our backyard, it put a sense of fear in me that I've never had in the community before," said Jessica Frye, a local resident who was stunned to learn about the allegations.

Frye expressed additional concerns about Edwards' proximity to the school.

"He lives way too close to the school. So if he does get out and he lives there, he's so close to it. He's close to our house," Frye said.

Edwards' mother, Rebekah, disputes the charges, calling the situation a misunderstanding.

"I don't believe that's true," Rebekah Edwards said.

She explained that her son was attempting to act like fictional characters.

"I think that he was trying to be an actor and he was mimicking characters that were not good role models for him like Patrick Bateman and Walter White. He goes through these episodes where he wants to be like these actors," Rebekah Edwards said.

Rebekah Edwards also expressed frustration about her son's treatment while incarcerated.

"It's just been really hard to deal with all of this because he needs help and he's not getting the help he needs from the place he's at," she said.

Joel Edwards faces three charges: intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school with specific intent to carry out or overt act toward (a 10-year felony), using a computer to commit a crime (a 10-year felony) and felony firearm (a two-year felony consecutive to the main charge).

If Joel Edwards posts his $5 million bond, he must wear a GPS tether and is subject to home confinement. He cannot have contact with any school building or school student. Oster also referred him for a mental health evaluation.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido released a statement addressing community concerns.

"Earlier today, a young man was arraigned following his arrest connected to an alleged plan to carry out an act of violence against a school. This is a deeply disturbing situation, and we understand the fear it may cause within our community. Based on the information received and available to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, there is no ongoing threat to public safety," Lucido said.

Lucido praised the coordinated law enforcement response.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the law enforcement agencies whose swift, coordinated, and highly professional efforts brought this situation to light and ensured that no one was harmed. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Michigan State Police, and St. Clair Shores Police Departments are to be commended," he said.

Joel Edwards is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary exam on Friday, Dec. 19 at 9:30 a.m. before Oster at the 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores.

