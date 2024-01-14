Watch Now
St. Clair teen makes the most of winter weather with a community snowball fight

Gavin Tucker, 13, made a Facebook post Friday asking local kids to join him for a community snowball fight the following day
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jan 14, 2024
PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — This weekend's winter weather didn't stop a St. Clair teen from having fun with his friends... and a few new friends.

Gavin Tucker, 13, made a Facebook post Friday asking local kids to join him for a community snowball fight the following day at the playground outside of Roosevelt Elementary School in Port Huron.

"Me and my good friend, Alan were outside with a snowball maker, throwing snowballs at each other. And then, we came up with the idea, 'What if we had a snowball fight with a bunch of people from the neighborhood to come and have fun with others?'," Gavin said.

“Hey, snowball fight Saturday 13th at 1:30 PM at Roosevelt elementary hosted by me and friends, 10-18 bread the word,” Gavin said in the post.

To Gavin's surprise, Saturday afternoon about a dozen kids answered the call and were ready for battle.

"It was really fun!," Gavin said. "Thank you everyone for coming out and joining us!"

