St. Germaine surpasses fundraising and enrollment goals, awaits archdiocese decision

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — “It's a roller coaster, but we're hoping that it's going to turn out the right way — our way,” Nicole Patten said with a smile, standing outside the front of St. Germaine Catholic School in St. Clair Shores.

Patten has four kids who all attend St Germaine, so when she and other parents all received a letter back in January saying that the school would be closed, they got to work on a solution.

"It seemed like a goal that would be easily fixed, so that's why we sprung into action," Patten said. “We thought we were doomed that we were going to close. Now, we're all feeling pretty positive at remaining open.”

That positive feeling comes from the outpouring of supportive over the last month. After being told the school was closing in January, parents didn't take no for an answer.

The archdiocese then gave parents a way out. All they had to do was raise $150,000 in donations, another $150,000 in future pledges and have 150 students enrolled all by March 1. As of Monday, they’ve raised $355,000 with another $180,000 pledged and 151 kids enrolled. Last week, an anonymous donor gave $100,000.

“It's actually strengthened our community even more. It's been a beautiful thing to tell you the truth," Patten said of the effort. "It was something negative that turned into something super positive."

While those goals have been reached, the school's future is still in the air as the archdiocese has yet to reach a final decision.

“The longer we wait, just more goes through your head," said parent Jennifer Jones. "What if it doesn't happen? What if it does?”

In a statement, the archdiocese said:

"We are encouraged that the community had such a positive response to fundraising and enrollment efforts. All parties are still working together to determine the next steps. As St. Germaine is a parochial school, a final decision will be made by the team of priests serving Our Lady of Hope parish."

“I don't want to take it negative," Jones said of the waiting. "We’re so thankful they’ve given us this opportunity.”

“I'm at peace with it," Patten said. "We know we've done what we can do, we know we've put the work in, we know the community has rallied around us. I feel positive.”

All these parents can do now is hope, pray and remind their kids that there’s always a lesson to be learned.

“The lesson is there's nothing too great you can't accomplish when you work together as a community and a team,” Jones said.

“The lesson to our children is if you have something worth fighting for, you fight," Patten said. "And that's what we've done.”

If the school is not approved to open, donations would be refunded, according to the school's website. Parents also believe if they are approved to stay open, enrollment for next year will increase.