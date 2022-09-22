St. Hyacinth Church in Detroit robbed of fundraiser donation, parishioner says

(WXYZ) — St. Hyacinth has been a church in Detroit for a century.

It's one of the last churches in America to belong to Polonia, but it is struggling to stay afloat.

Each year, the Church depends on the St. Hyacinth Banana Festival to keep its doors open.

"It is our biggest fundraiser for the year. It pays our heat bill. We are a small church. We are a small parish and we just don't have a lot of people donating," Mark Zauner the Banana Festival chairman said.

But the donations they received this year are gone.

"Normally those tables there would be the raffle with the TV, the shop vac, the vacuum, all the electronics," church member Susan said.

On Tuesday night, thieves broke through the window getting away with pricey appliances and a flat-screen TV.

"All that was put in. Someone donated that. And I felt so bad for the donor and I felt bad for our parishioners," Susan said.

"It is just unthinkable that someone would steal from a church," Zauner adds.

He says he believes the thief also tried to steal a 25-hundred gallon water heater leaving saw marks on the pipe.

With no surveillance system, several days later the church has no idea who did it but they have faith the show will go on.

"I would just hope that those individuals have a change of heart, bring back the stuff to us, and if not, I don't know. I just hope that maybe some other people can come forward and help us out a little bit," Susan said.