St. John Paul II Classical Catholic School will remain open after community raises $120K

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Catholic school in Lincoln Park that was facing a closure will remain open after the community came together to save it.

Leaders with St. John Paul II Classical Catholic School sent a letter to the community announcing that it will remain open, and families are relieved.

On Tuesday, Principal Melissa Manczak told 7 News Detroit that on April 22, the archdiocese gave the school a deadline of May 1 to raise $120,000 and increase enrollment to 110 students for the upcoming school year or risk closing.

The community met the challenge and raised over $120,000. However, enrollment remains a challenge and the effort to increase it is ongoing, leaders said.

They also said there will have to be changes to advance the mission of the parish and the school.

Those changes will be shared with the community once they are developed.

