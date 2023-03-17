Watch Now
St. Patrick's Day celebrations bring rhythmic dance, cultural heritage to metro Detroit

St. Patrick's Day is all about celebrating Irish heritage and that happened Friday in metro Detroit.
Posted at 7:41 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 19:41:32-04

TROY (WXYZ) — Saint Patrick is the primary patron saint of Ireland. And in island nation, Saint Patrick's Day is a religious holiday.

It's also become a day for Irish Americans and others to join together in celebrating Irish heritage and cultural traditions.

Watch the video above to see Kimberly Craig's report on rhythmic Irish dancers and traditional fellowship among family and friends across metro Detroit.

Special thanks to Michigan Irish Dance Academy, Motor City Irish Dance Academy, Gaelic League Irish American Club and McVee's Pub and Grub — formerly of Southfield — in their new location at 129 E. Long Lake Road in Troy.

