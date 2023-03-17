St. Patrick's Day festivities kick off throughout metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're outside the Old Shillelagh and their doors open up right at 7:00 am. But we went back to the historic Corktown neighborhood this week to see what will be happening today.

Detroit's historic Corktown neighborhood is deeply rooted with Irish tradition. Many Irish immigrants came to Detroit in the 1830's prompted by the Irish potato famine.

By the 1840’s, Irish emigration exploded and the Irish soon became the largest ethnic group settling in Detroit.

Corktown gets its name from County Cork, the largest county in Ireland where a majority of Irish immigrants came from.

A lot has changed over the years but traditions like the St. Patrick’s Day parade still live on.

And it's one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the country.

And for many metro Detroit staples like Nemo's on Michigan Avenue.

Patrick Osman is the manager of the Corktown staple and he says they're expecting a large Irish spirited crowd.

"We've got great staff we've got great customers. We have a great city here. The city has really changed and there's a lot more people downtown in the last couple of years,” Osman said.

They'll be serving up their famous burgers but also corned beef, and stew, they also have an outside tent for overflow and live music.

They also received a fresh shipment of beer and other adult beverages.

And just a few doors down is P’Js Lager House. And they're also prepared for today's festivities. Cari Murphy is a bartender at PJ's and it's her first St. Patrick’s Day as a bartender and says she's excited for the crowd.

"I'm excited for st. Patrick's day, I'm excited for opening day it's kind of our busy season welcoming the neighborhood back in in the spring weather,” Murphy said.

They'll have live music which includes four different bands and doors open at 8:00 p.m. and of course they'll have, "Irish whiskey, Jameson, Tullamore Dew, Guinness on draft, cans of Guinness… so we've got everything that you want here,” Murphy added.

There are cover charges for both bars. Over at Nemo's it's a $5 cover charge and $10 at PJ’s.