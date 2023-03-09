St. Patrick's Day Parade, Monster Jam & more: Here are 7 Things to do in the D this weekend

(WXYZ) — We're back with another edition of 7 Things do to in the D this weekend, and there's something for the whole family happening throughout metro Detroit.

While St. Patrick's Day isn't until March 17, Detroit celebrates the holiday with its annual parade on the Sunday before St. Patrick's Day.

Below you'll find 7 Things to do in the D.

Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade

1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 starting at Bagley and Sixth St. and going down Michigan Ave.

The parade typically attracts 80,000-100,000 people, making it one of the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the country and it features floats, marching bands, color guard units and more.

The Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade has brought together people of all cultures and nationalities in metro Detroit to celebrate Irish culture and make lasting memories. The parade is a great time to celebrate Corktown, Detroit and the positive momentum in the Corktown area.

Corktown Races

Starting at 10:30 a.m. in Corktown

Race through Corktown before the St. Patrick's Day Parade. There's a Kids Quarter Mile at 10:30 a.m., Emerald Mile at 10:40 a.m., 5K at 11 a.m. and the Dublin Double (Emerald Mile and 5K).

Monster Jam

Saturday at 7 p.m. and. Sunday at 3 p.m. at Ford Field

Experience full-throttle fun for everyone at Monster Jam®, where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. You'll be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger®, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon® and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™

Maple Sugaring at Huron-Clinton Metroparks

March is Maple Sugaring Month! All month long your Metroparks will celebrate the season by offering outdoor programs to take you into the sugar bush and learn the history of maple sugaring and how maple syrup is made.

Progressive Novi Boat Show

Thursday & Friday: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Featuring boats for skiing, fishing, cruising, and more, up to 35 feet in length. New and “Like new” used models available to see and purchase. Plus, personal watercraft, accessories, dockage, hoists and much more.

Broadway Legends: Sondheim, Bernstein, Rodgers & Hammerstein

Friday at 10:45 a.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Orchestra Hall

Curtain up! The DSO celebrates Broadway legends Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and more. Relive your favorite Broadway hits with a full orchestra and spectacular vocalists led by Broadway musical director and conductor Andy Einhorn.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena

The Pistons will host their rival Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena.