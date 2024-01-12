Stafford jerseys at the Lions game? Here's what Detroiters had to say about that

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions will soon face the L.A. Rams in a Wild Card playoff matchup this weekend.

It's an exciting time for Lions fans and it also means that Matthew Stafford is returning to Ford Field for the first time since he was traded.

Many fans still have their Stafford jerseys from his 12 years as Detroit quarterback, and fans still wear his jersey to this day.

However, with it being the Lions' first playoff game since 2016 and the first home playoff game at Ford Field, many are wondering if fans should avoid wearing the Stafford jersey.

We hit the streets around town to see how people were really feeling.

“He’s not our guy anymore. Goff’s our guy."

"I just hope the fans don't boo him out of the stadium."

"We're going to boo Stafford, definitely."

"That's disrespectful, I think, to wear it and he's playing for the other team."

What do you think? Share your opinion with us here.