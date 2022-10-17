Starbucks, Delta reward members can receive free miles for spending money at Starbucks

(WXYZ) — If you fly Delta and love Starbucks you're in luck! The two companies have partnered together to offer Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards members even more rewards!

Members of both loyalty programs can earn one mile per $1 spent 1 on eligible purchases at Starbucks.

On days when enrolled members have a scheduled flight with Delta, they can earn double Stars at participating Starbucks stores.

This new benefit is open to currently enrolled members as well as new members of the companies’ loyalty programs. Members must link their accounts by visiting either deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com.

“We’re continuing to evolve Delta’s SkyMiles program to give our customers valuable, premium experiences not just on the days they travel but in their everyday lives as well,” said Prashant Sharma, vice president of loyalty at Delta. “Through this new partnership with Starbucks, we can deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground.”