Starbucks holiday drinks return on Thursday with new bakery items

(WXYZ) — Starbucks said its festive winter and holiday drinks are returning across the country starting Thursday, along with the favorite Starbucks red cups.

This will be the 25th year of the holiday cup, and the holiday beverages returning include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

According to Starbucks, the Peppermint Mocha is also in its 20th year.

Starbucks said the bakery will also have some returning and new items, including the Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar, Snowman cookie and the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, which is new this year.