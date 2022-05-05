Watch
News

Stars on Ice and Mother's Day celebrations among events in metro Detroit this weekend

7 things to do in the D this weekend
Little Caesars Arena to host Preview Week September 5-10
Olympia Entertainment
OLYMPIA ENTERTAINMENT
<p>Little Caesars Arena Preview Week logo. (Photo by Olympia Entertainment)</p>
Little Caesars Arena to host Preview Week September 5-10
Posted at 4:46 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 16:46:42-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are events planned in metro Detroit this Mother's Day weekend that involve food and music.

Figure skaters will also perform at Little Caesars Arena, and you can celebrate a late Cinco de Mayo with a bar crawl.

Here's a list of seven things to do this weekend:

Friday

  • Mother’s Day Celebration featuring gospel artists

Saturday

Sunday

  • An American in Paris
  • Mother's Day brunch
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center
    • More information: foxhills.com

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website