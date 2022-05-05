Stars on Ice and Mother's Day celebrations among events in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are events planned in metro Detroit this Mother's Day weekend that involve food and music.

Figure skaters will also perform at Little Caesars Arena, and you can celebrate a late Cinco de Mayo with a bar crawl.

Here's a list of seven things to do this weekend:

Friday



Mother’s Day Celebration featuring gospel artists

8 p.m. Fox Theatre Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Saturday



I Ran The D 5K

8:30 a.m. Comerica Park Registration: runsignup.com

Tacos N' Tequila Bar Crawl

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Select Detroit area bars Tickets: eventbrite.com

Derby Day in The District

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: districtdetroit.com

Stars On Ice

7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: ticketmaster.com



Sunday



An American in Paris

3 p.m. Fox Theatre Tickets: ticketmaster.com

Mother's Day brunch

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center More information: foxhills.com



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.