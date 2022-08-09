Start your engines: 2022 Dream Cruise season to kick off with party

(WXYZ) — The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise will soon take over metro Detroit's most famous road on Saturday, August 20, 2022!

WXYZ-TV is once again proud to be your home for everything Dream Cruise.

Woodward Dream Cruise

Ford Motor Company is coming back as the sponsor of the event. This will be the fifth consecutive year that Ford will sponsor the cruise.

Tonight, WXYZ-TV along with Ford and 104.3 WOMC will hold a Dream Cruise kick-off party at Duggan’s Irish Pub in Royal Oak, showcasing the automaker’s new product and classic rides.

“There’s nothing else like the Woodward Dream Cruise and it’s the reason Ford is extending its presenting sponsorship of America’s largest automotive gathering for a fifth-straight year,” said Rob Johnston, Ford Performance marketing manager in a news release last month.

Here at WXYZ-TV, we're revving our engines, getting ready for the cruise. In addition to the photo galleries, videos and news you'll find here, watch for live coverage Dream Cruise week on 7 Action News.

On August 20, our two-hour Woodward Dream Cruise special airs on WXYZ-TV and will be streaming on WXYZ.com and all of your favorite devices from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

