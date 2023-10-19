State brokers Highland Park tentative deal to end GLWA dispute over unpaid water bills

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan is putting up millions of dollars in a deal to end a dispute over unpaid water bills in Highland Park.

The city been locked in a dispute with the Great Lakes Water Authority for a decade.

Highland Park City Council approved a tentative agreement Wednesday night.

If the water authority signs off, ongoing lawsuits would go away including a $24 million judgment against Highland Park.

The state has agreed to release about $30 million in grants to upgrade the city's water system, which loses about 70% of its water due to infrastructure problems.

"Every Michigander should be able to live in a community that can deliver safe, affordable, and accessible water,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "I’m proud that GLWA and Highland Park are one step closer to an agreement to ensure that we can protect access to drinking water for every family in the community. An agreement will help move this community move forward, lower costs, and implement a fairer system for surrounding communities. Since I took office, we’ve made record investments in water infrastructure and affordability. I’ll continue working with local partners to offset costs, keep water rates affordable, and, most importantly, keep safe water flowing to homes in the region.”

