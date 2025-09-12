State commission increases bill credits for prolonged or frequent power outages

Michiganders will now get more money for long or repeated power outages. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved an annual increase to bill credits on Thursday.

Now, the bill credit will be $42 per day for customers who endure prlonged or frequent power outage. The increase goes into effect on Oct. 1.

Previously, the credit was $35 after an increase was approved in 2023.

“While we know that these credits may not fully cover expenses and potential losses when the power goes out, they are an important tool for the MPSC to ensure utilities are doing everything they can to restore power quickly,” said MPSC Chair Dan Scripps. “Unlike typical fines, these credits for violations of the Commission’s Service Quality rules are paid directly and automatically to those customers who are most directly affected by outages.

The power outage credit kicks in after:

