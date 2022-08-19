State gets $1.55M for rail improvements between Kalamazoo & Dearborn

(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting some major funding from the U.S. government to accelerate improvements on our railroad infrastructure.

The $1.55 million will go to the reconstruction of five bridges along the rail corridor between Kalamazoo and Dearborn.

That route is part of the train that carries people between Pontiac and Chicago, a popular way to travel to Chicago for those in metro Detroit.

Amtrak and MDOT will prove a 25% match to support the project.

Experts say the work is necessary to maintain existing speeds and trip times while improving reliability.