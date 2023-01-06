State grant to help in redevelopment of former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital

(WXYZ) — A state grant will help clean up a historic site and it could soon become an entertainment destination in metro Detroit.

The city of Westland was awarded $695,000 to address contamination at the site of the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.

Over the last few years, one of the few remaining buildings on the sprawling grounds has become home to a haunted attraction and escape rooms.

Future plans call for adding a hotel, a restaurant and a 1920's-themed speakeasy.

“We’re really going to immerse you into that era while you’re here, so what we’re really trying to create here is a destination. Somewhere that you can really, literally step back into history of the United States and Metro Detroit” said John Hambrick, managing member of 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC.

The $4 million redevelopment project is expected to create up to 200 full-time and seasonal jobs.