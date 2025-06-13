State leaders urge peaceful protests for 'No Kings' demonstrations planned across US

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — With more protests planned in the name of “No Kings” day, state leaders are weighing in with strong views.

On Friday, I talked with our state’s attorney general and head of the Michigan Republican Party. Both shared a message about the need for peace.

“We are so lucky to live in a country where we have a First Amendment, fundamental right to make our voices heard and to go out and protest the government if we don’t agree with everything that the government is doing. But we do ask people do it lawfully, peacefully,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

“I’ve seen images of these protesters throwing bricks and cement blocks off of passways, down on police cars. Now it’s not a peaceful protest throwing bottles and rocks and fireworks at the police,” Sen. Jim Runestad said. So what is going to happen here, I don’t know."

Nessel and Runestad told me they’ll be closely monitoring protests both in Michigan and across the country.