State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases

The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well.

According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19.

When it comes to monkeypox, the state now has 37 cases with cases in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

Health officials are on high alert and monitoring the spread of both viruses, and part of the plan to address the threats is getting the public vaccinated.

President Joe Biden said a second, COVID-19 omicron-specific booster should be widely available in the fall.

In Michigan, the monkeypox vaccine supply is low.

There are nine cases in Oakland County and 37 in the state, which health officials say is low compared to other cities in the U.S.

As for COVID-19, doctors say it's probably time to start masking up once again.

"If you're outside and you're like face-to-face talking to somebody for 20 minutes outside, you're probably still at risk," Dr. Matthew Sims said.

He said the current strain making its rounds is more contagious, and five counties in the area are at high transmission level.

As for monkeypox, the CDC said children younger than 8 and people with uncontrolled HIV may develop more severe illness if infected.

Monkeypox cases are also showing up most in men in who sesx with other men.

On Thursday, Michigan health leaders said despite having limited doses of vaccines and antiviral treatments the state will use it's allotted 3,800 doses so more people can get their first shot, rather than holding half back so some can get both.

