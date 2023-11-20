Gov. Whitmer announces the winner of the 2nd annual turkey naming contest

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan's Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday the winner of the 2nd annual turkey naming contest!

The turkey, named Dolly Pardon, will be pardoned just before Thanksgiving. Submitted by Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield, the winning name was selected from nearly 4,000 entries received from across the state of Michigan.

“Congratulations to Jay for submitting Dolly Pardon, the winner of this year’s turkey pardon statewide naming contest,” said Governor Whitmer. “Thanksgiving is a special time in Michigan and I am so grateful that we are continuing this fun holiday tradition. I also want to thank every Michigander who entered the competition. I loved reading through the hilarious suggestions. It was difficult to pick just one, but I am very proud we got it done. Looking forward to pardoning Dolly Pardon soon.”