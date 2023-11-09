Watch Now
News

State of Michigan recalls marijuana-infused apple cider after reports of cans bursting

armada cannabis co.jpg
Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency
Armada Cannabis Company's Cannabis Apple Cider
armada cannabis co.jpg
Posted at 11:26 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 23:26:37-05

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency has recalled some marijuana-infused beverages after reports of cans swelling and bursting.

The recall covers a single batch of Armada Cannabis Company's Cannabis Apple Cider.

The products were not compliantly produced and don't have the necessary ingredient to ensure shelf stability.

The cans were sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 1 of this year. The expiration date is Jan. 2, 2024.

The state of Michigan posted more information about the products recalled including where it was sold online.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning