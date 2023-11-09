State of Michigan recalls marijuana-infused apple cider after reports of cans bursting

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency has recalled some marijuana-infused beverages after reports of cans swelling and bursting.

The recall covers a single batch of Armada Cannabis Company's Cannabis Apple Cider.

The products were not compliantly produced and don't have the necessary ingredient to ensure shelf stability.

The cans were sold between Oct. 11 and Nov. 1 of this year. The expiration date is Jan. 2, 2024.

The state of Michigan posted more information about the products recalled including where it was sold online.