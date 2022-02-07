State reminds Michiganders of oral meds to help reduce symptoms of COVID

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging all Michiganders who test positive for COVID-19 to talk with their health care provider to see if oral medications used to treat the virus may be beneficial for them.

Paxlovid and molnupiravir recently received emergency use authorization by the FDA to help with the outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

Both medications may only be prescribed for patients by physicians, advanced practice registered nurses, and physician assistants.

"We urge Michiganders to talk to their health care provider if they test positive for COVID-19 to determine the best treatment course. However, it's important to remember these drugs are still in limited supply and are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places," MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said. "Getting vaccinated continues to be the best protection against severe illness and hospitalization, and we urge all Michiganders over age 5 to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

According to MDHHS when the pills are given to non-hospitalized patients with conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness within five days of symptom onset, the antivirals may reduce symptoms and the risk of hospitalizations.