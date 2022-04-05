Watch
News

State Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson from Detroit says she has received another racist death threat

'I will continue to use my voice to stand up for my city'
Rep-Cynthia-A-Johnson.jpg
Michigan House of Representatives.
Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson, a Democrat from Detroit
Rep-Cynthia-A-Johnson.jpg
Posted at 6:31 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 18:31:22-04

(WXYZ) — State Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson (D-Detroit) said Tuesday that she has received another racist death threat message left as a voicemail on her office phone over the weekend. 

According to the state rep, the caller said "See you on the battlefield… we'll get you … Don't worry." She said the caller also used racist language to describe her.

"This is not the first vile voicemail I received, and I am sure it won't be the last," Johnson said in a statement. "All these racists want to do is scare and silence me, just like racists have always done to people of my skin color, but I will not let them. I will continue to use my voice to stand up for my city and against such bigotry."

Rep. Johnson has been a target of threats in the past.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website