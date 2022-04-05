State Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson from Detroit says she has received another racist death threat

(WXYZ) — State Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson (D-Detroit) said Tuesday that she has received another racist death threat message left as a voicemail on her office phone over the weekend.

According to the state rep, the caller said "See you on the battlefield… we'll get you … Don't worry." She said the caller also used racist language to describe her.

"This is not the first vile voicemail I received, and I am sure it won't be the last," Johnson said in a statement. "All these racists want to do is scare and silence me, just like racists have always done to people of my skin color, but I will not let them. I will continue to use my voice to stand up for my city and against such bigotry."

Rep. Johnson has been a target of threats in the past.