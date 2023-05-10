State Senate to vote on hand-free driving law in Lansing Wednesday

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — Efforts to crack down on distracted driving, particularly cell phone use, could take another step forward in Lansing in a matter of hours.

Later today, state senators will vote on a package of bills that already passed the state House.

If these bills are passed in the state senate and signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, things like holding a phone in hand or looking at a phone while driving will become illegal in Michigan.

"Everyone is on their phone now when they are driving. We need to change our behavior," Jane Horal said.

Horal's husband passed away due to distracted driving. She's hoping the series of bills will be approved in Lansing as she has spoken to many lawmakers sharing her story all in hopes of ending these avoidable tragedies.

"I never thought this would happen to my husband or our family. Once it happened I learned how often it happened to others," Horal said.

If passed, the bills would outlaw holding a phone while driving, or using a cell phone unless it’s hand-free use or an emergency. State Representative Matt Koleszar from Plymouth has always been pushing to combat distracted driving and hopes to see these bills cross the finish line.

"It's going to make Michigan's roads safer. Something we should all want," he said.

The 3 bipartisan bills come with a 5-year study and seek to remove a 180-day waiting period. Sources told 7 Action News that the governor is supportive of the measures.

"I believe if this was law when my husband was riding in a state park and hit at a slow speed, and died two days later from his work injuries, I believe he would still be alive today," Horal said.

Horal's family holds an annual memorial bike ride for Dan, an avid cyclist.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving claimed more than 3,500 lives in 2021. If passed, Michigan would become the 26th state to go hands-free on the road.