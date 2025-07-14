State to take action over raw sewage discharge from Oakland County into Macomb County

(WXYZ) — Macomb County said that the state will fine and penalize Oakland County over illegal raw sewage discharges into the Red Run Drain

County officials had called for change after 1.2 million gallons of raw sewage were released from Oakland County to Macomb County back in April.

A letter sent by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, dated June 27, said EGLE is "pursuing an escalated enforcement action" over the releases.

According to the letter, EGLE requests that by July 28, the county shall:



Review hydraulic models of the sewers to identify areas of high infiltration and inflow Evaluate the system to identify capacities, restrictions, and limitations upstream and downstream of the Facility that could potentially impact the HGL within the overflow chamber Identify the status and impact that includes modeling results of implementing operational changes within flow distribution in the George W Kuhn Drainage District Provide a plan to evaluate the interactions between the GLWA system and the Facility, to identify opportunities for improvement in either or both systems to eliminate these SSOs, and to report the results of this work to EGLE for review

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will fine and penalize Oakland County for repeated illegal discharges of raw sewage into the Red Run Drain.

“We are applauding EGLE for taking this punitive action against Oakland County for continued violations of state law prohibiting the discharge of raw sewage that threatens public health and the environment,” Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Monday.

After the release in April, Miller said Public Works staff discovered sanitary wipes, condoms and tampons in shrubs and trees along the banks of the Red Run.

Macomb County said the Kuhn Basin serves as the stormwater and sanitary flow from 14 communities in Oakland County. When the capacity is insufficient, the basin overflows and discharges into the flow of the Red Run Drain with minimal treatment.

In a lengthy statement released on Monday, Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash said he has strongly advocated with EGLE that a regional solution must be pursued to alleviate the incidents that occur from large rain events.

"In fact the Dequindre Interceptor is working as it should. Oakland County has repeatedly told the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) that it cannot be expected to control severe weather events that occur across Southeast Michigan and impact multiple communities, counties and jurisdictions," Nash said in a statement.

"Macomb County’s Public Works Commissioner is trying to create controversy where there is none – choosing to play politics and cast blame on Oakland County instead of working with the Great Lakes Water Authority on a regional solution that protects all communities in Southeast Michigan. She intentionally issues reckless press releases like she did today that are filled with inaccuracies, misinformation, and false statements. The truth is that EGLE’s actions are a routine part of the regulatory process that occurs with many counties, including Macomb County and their recent Sanitary Sewer Overflows," he added.