Statewide tornado drill Wednesday means sirens will sound at 1 p.m.

As Severe Weather Awareness Week continues, Michigan is holding a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday.

According to the state, the voluntary statewide tornado drill will happen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

At that time, the state will also sound sirens for severe weather as part of the test.

“Last summer in Michigan, we saw the devastating impacts of severe weather, from flooding to tornadoes and straight-line winds,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Taking steps to prepare now can protect your home, your family and your pets. We ask that all Michiganders do their part to keep our communities safe.”

“With an average of 15 tornadoes each year, this is a very real threat to our Michigan communities,” said Col. Joe Gasper, state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and director of the Michigan State Police. “This drill will give people a chance to make a plan and put it to the test. By planning now, you can be better prepared when a disaster happens.”

Below you'll find tips for preparing for a tornado.