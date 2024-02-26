Sexy Steak, Castle Hall event space open in Detroit's historic GAR Building

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit’s historic Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building is now home to a new Italian steakhouse and event space.

Sexy Steak, the latest concept from Prime Concepts Detroit, offers traditional Italian steakhouse cuisine featuring fresh pasta, USDA prime steaks, veal and seafood dishes like lobster scampi and dover sole.

The new development inside the 30,000-square-foot GAR Building also includes Castle Hall, a new private event space with rooms that can accommodate small, intimate gatherings and up to 120 guests in its 4,000-square-foot main floor dining room.

“Guests will have their senses ignited from the moment they walk in – from the sculptures they see, the music they hear, the aromas they smell, and the flavors they taste,” said Stolion Liti, managing partner and director of operations for Prime Concepts Detroit. “We look forward to sharing many memorable evenings with metro-Detroiters for years to come.”

For the development, Barbat Holdings, LLC partnered with GAR Building historian Bruce Butgereit who helped design a public memorial space to display building artifacts from the past 150 years.

“This has been a very special project for our team, and the City of Detroit has been a pleasure to work with in bringing it to life,” said Joe Barbat, chairman & CEO of Barbat Holdings. “We’ve been able to add our unique take on hospitality to a remarkably historic venue, and Sexy Steak is definitely our most dynamic concept to date.”

Royal Oak-based Art Harrison Interiors and the Barbat Holdings development team worked together to maintain GAR’s historical elements like its original windows, staircase details and tile flooring. The team also made updates including the restoration of all wood flooring and the exposure of the buildings original brick walls.

Sexy Steak hours of operation:

· Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday, 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

· Friday & Saturday, 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

· Sexy Steak is closed on Tuesdays

Expanded service hours will be announced soon.

