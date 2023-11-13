Stellantis offers buyouts to more than half of its U.S.-salaried workforce

Stellantis said on Monday that it is offering buyouts to more than half of its U.S. salaried workers.

The automaker said it was offering buyouts to 6,400 workers, more than half of the 12,700 total salaried workforce Stellantis has in the U.S., according to the automaker.

In a statement, Stellantis said the buyouts are necessary structural actions to protect our operations and the Company" as they prepare for the transition to electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, General Motors offered buyouts to much of its U.S. salaried workforce. In all, GM said about 5,000 workers took the buyouts, which avoided the need for layoffs.