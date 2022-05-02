Watch
Stellantis pours billions more into Canada, electric

FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 15:01:07-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Automaker Stellantis says it will invest $3.6 billion Canadian dollars, about $2.8 billion, to upgrade two Canadian assembly plants and expand a research center as it accelerates its long-term electrification strategy.

Combined with a March announcement of a joint venture battery plant with LG Energy Solution, the investment gives the company an overall investment in Ontario of CN$8.6 billion.

Amsterdam-based Stellantis was formed last year with the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot.

The company plans to sell 5 million electric vehicles by 2030, with 50% of its North American passenger-car and light-truck sales going fully electric by 2030.

