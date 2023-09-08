Stellantis proposal to the UAW includes 14.5% pay raise; read full details

Stellantis became the latest Big Three automaker to send a proposal contract to the United Auto Workers union on Friday.

The automaker outlined the proposal on Friday morning, saying it has been a "really good week at the bargaining table," and progress has been made on many issues.

This is the first economic proposal sent by Stellantis, and includes wage increases in each year of the contract total 14.5% for most employees.

Related: TIMELINE: Big moments in the UAW contract fight with the Big 3

The breakdown of the proposed contract is below.

For most represented employees



Wage increases in each year of the contract totaling 14.5% with no lump sump

Inflation protection

$6,000 one-time inflation protection payment in the first year of the contract $4,500 in inflation protection payments over the final three years of the contract



For all represented employees

Juneteenth recognized as a paid holiday

For supplemental employees

Wage increase from starting rate of $15.78 per hour to $20 per hour

For in-progression employees

Accelerate progression timeline from eight years to six years, potentially reducing the time that employees can reach the max wage rate by 25%

On Thursday, General Motors presented its proposal to the UAW that included a 10% wage increase for most employees and two additional 3% lump-sum payments, plus a $6,000 one-time inflation recognition payment and $5,000 in inflation-protection bonuses over the life of the agreement.

After GM's proposal was presented, UAW President Shawn Fain called the offer "insulting."

GM proposal includes 10% wage increase for most employees; Here's how UAW responded

He released this statement on X (formerly Twitter).

"After refusing to bargain in good faith for the past six weeks, only after having federal labor board charges filed against them, GM has come to the table with an insulting proposal that doesn’t come close to an equitable agreement for America’s autoworkers. GM either doesn’t care or isn’t listening when we say we need economic justice at GM by 11:59pm on September 14th. The clock is ticking. Stop wasting our members’ time. Tick tock."

The contract for the UAW ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 and Fain said union workers will strike any automaker who hasn't reached a deal.