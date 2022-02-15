Stellantis recalls Pacifica plug-in hybrids for risk of fire

(WXYZ) — Chrysler (Stellantis) is encouraging all owners of the 2017-2018 Pacifica plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to park their cars outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures as there is a possibility of the car catching on fire.

According to Chrysler, these fires can happen even if the car is turned off.

The car manufacturer is also telling owners not to charge their vehicles until a solution is identified.

Chrysler says more than 16,700 vehicles have been impacted. Each car owner will be notified by mail.

Vehicle owners can also visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number, or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, to see if their vehicle is under recall.

Owners may also contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403.