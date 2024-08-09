Stellantis warns union of potentially thousands of job cuts at Warren Truck Plant

DETROIT (AP — Stellantis is warning union workers that it could lay off as many as 2,450 of the 3,700 union workers employed at a truck plant just outside of Detroit.

The job cuts would be at the Stellantis Warren Truck Plant, which builds an older version of the Ram 1500 pickup called the Tradesman, sold mainly to commercial businesses. The company came out with a new version of the truck in 2018, and for the 2025 model year there’s a new Tradesman.

It’s likely that job cuts will be lower than the that because of early retirement offers that are under way already, and due to seniority bumping rights, said Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson.

Stellantis is shifting production of the new Tradesman to the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. So the company will lay off one shift of workers at the Warren facility.

Tinson says the layoffs could begin as soon as Oct. 8.