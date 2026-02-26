Stellantis workers preparing to walk out this afternoon due to lack of profit-sharing checks from 2025

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Stellantis workers are preparing to walk off the shift this afternoon after being told that union workers will not be receiving profit-sharing checks from 2025.

Employees told us that a walk-out is also scheduled for Noon today.

Per the company's 2025 Financial Report, profits were down 2 percent from last year (a little over $181 billion), with the company posting a net loss of $26.3 billion.

Stellantis confirmed the lack of checks, providing 7 News Detroit with the statement below:

"Following the full-year results announcement, it is clear that 2025 was a very challenging year for Stellantis, reflecting the cost of a profound and necessary business reset to correct past decisions. As the North America results did not meet the minimum thresholds defined in the 2023 UAW collective bargaining agreement, there will be no profit sharing paid to UAW-represented employees for 2025. As we move forward, we are confident that the decisive actions the company has already taken to put the customer at the center of everything we do, such as reintroducing the legendary HEMI® V8 engines in the Ram 1500, will support profitable growth and put us on a better path for a stronger, more successful 2026."

This is a developing story: stay with WXYZ, on air and online, as we learn more.